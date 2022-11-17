Golf club runs ‘dementia-friendly golf’ facility

Seckford Golf Club in Suffolk has joined forces with elderly care provider Home Instead to create a monthly golf club that provides a social activity to people living with dementia and their families.

The club was launched by Mayor of Woodbridge, Patrick Gillard, who took to the course in full regalia to show off his swing.

Ten older adults with dementia came along for the first session, which has been described as ‘a roaring success’.

They were accompanied around the course by volunteers and experienced instructors from Seckford Golf Club, as well as Home Instead care professionals, who specialise in looking after people with dementia.

Jo McCall is manager of Home Instead Ipswich.

She said: “I am delighted to be working with Seckford Golf Club to offer dementia friendly golf to our community.

“It will be wonderful for clients who may have played golf in the past to revisit and reminisce on their past hobby.

“Equally it’s a great opportunity to learn a new skill for those who haven’t played before; it’s never too late to learn!”

Rendlesham Care Centre posted on social media: ‘Today a few of our residents were fortunate to take part in Dementia Golf at Seckford Hall Golf Club – Woodbridge. The event was opened by the mayor before they all teed off. It was great to see the residents having so much fun, enjoying carrot cake, drinks and engaging with others.

‘A massive thank you to Home Instead, Seckford Hall Golf Club and all those involved in the organising and golf tuition. It was such a fun afternoon.’