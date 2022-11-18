Motocaddy joins TGI Golf Partnership

Powered trolley brand Motocaddy has joined the TGI Golf Partnership as a partner supplier for the first time in a deal that will see its product range made available to more golf retailers.

“We’re delighted to get this partnership agreed and we’re very much looking forward to working closely with the TGI Golf team and their retail partners to help grow their businesses and support their customers,” said Motocaddy sales director Steve Morris.

The agreement comes into effect on January 1, 2023. TGI Golf partners will receive preferential pre-order terms, including lower thresholds, enhanced discounts and more easily achievable volume bonuses.

“The trolley category is a challenging one for golf retailers at the moment and we’re excited to welcome Motocaddy as a partner supplier to enhance the options we have for our partners,” said TGI Golf managing director, Eddie Reid.

“There are great synergies between our two brands and we look forward to giving not only our partners more choice, but their customers too.”

As well as having access to more than 520 first class retail stores Motocaddy will also be able to take advantage of TGI Golf’s acclaimed email marketing system and MyMarketing HUB, allowing retail partners to easily promote Motocaddy and its products to their customers on a regular basis.