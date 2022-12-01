BRS Golf acquires Albatros Datenservice and Digital Golf Solutions

BRS Golf has acquired two of the biggest golf technology providers in mainland Europe, Albatros Datenservice and Digital Golf Solutions, in a major deal that will see its parent company expand into the continent in the next two years.

The acquisition, which was completed on November 30, represents a major step in the growth strategy of BRS Golf’s parent company, NBC Sports Next, expanding its golf operations into mainland Europe and South Africa.

BRS Golf, Albatros Datenservice and Digital Golf Solutions’s closely aligned products and services, combined with a shared focus on continued product development and customer support, will bring benefits to golf course partners and golfers across all territories, states the company.

The acquisition will see the creation of an expanded ‘Product & Technology’ team for NBC Sports Next’s international golf businesses, innovating for customers across the UK, Ireland, mainland Europe, South Africa and Australia.

As early as 2024, BRS Golf anticipates bringing Albatros technology solutions to its customers in the UK, Ireland and Australia, providing a complete golf operations solution including reservations, point-of-sale, CRM, accountancy and hotel integrations, and competition management software with full World Handicap (WHS) integration.

BRS Golf, the world leader in tee time management software, was acquired by NBCUniversal in 2013, will retain its Belfast offices as the company’s international headquarters. Its core products that have been delivering for customers since 2003 will continue to be go-forward systems and a critical part of the NBC Sports Next golf portfolio.

Albatros Datenservice, operates out of offices in Germany, and South Africa, working with 1,500 golf clubs worldwide, while Digital Golf Solutions, which distributes Albatros software solutions and operates online tee time platform, Mygreenfee.com, has offices in France. The Mygreenfee website and app closely aligns with NBC Sports Next’s tee time booking platform, GolfNow, and allows golfers across Europe to book tee times at over 320 course partners in France, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, and Sweden.

Brian Smith, co-founder of BRS Golf and head of International Growth and Acquisition for NBC Sports Next Golf, says: “The acquisition of Albatros and Digital Golf Solutions is an incredibly exciting development for BRS Golf. To think that the company my brother Rory and I started from home in 2003 has become a key part of the NBC Sports business, spearheading growth into new international markets, is a source of immense pride.”

Smith further commented: “The synergies between BRS Golf and Albatros, and GolfNow and Mygreenfee extend beyond products to strategy, culture, and customer experience. The acquisition is a closely aligned partnership that enhances our mission to continue to develop golf operations systems built specifically for the ever-changing golf market. It will combine the knowledge and culture of our people to continue to deliver excellence for our course partners and our golfers. Through this acquisition we plan to grow the international golf business in the years ahead, offering new products and services to current markets, as well as expanding the team in mainland Europe.”

Volker Schorp, founder of Albatros Datenservice, and international VP of Product and Technology for NBC Sports Next Golf, says: “I am proud and happy that in BRS Golf and NBC Sports Next, we have found a strong, international, and golf-savvy partner who will strengthen Albatros and the new software package ‘Albatros 9’ and take it to the next level. Together we can accelerate development and enter new areas in addition to the existing markets in which we will expand our position.

“The integration of Albatros into an organisation of this size gives us the opportunity to develop further fields of activity in addition to the already highly successful ones. In addition to golf courses, our long-standing customers also include numerous golf associations who rely on web and cloud-based solutions from Albatros in central handicap or tournament solutions in the context of the World Handicap System.”

Schorp continued: “We plan not only to maintain the locations in Karlsruhe, Paris and Cape Town, but also to expand them further to become even stronger in development as well as in customer service and sales. Personally, I look forward to continuing to actively shape this process of growth for Albatros together with NBC Sports Next in the coming years and will of course continue to be personally available at Albatros for our partners and customers.”

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.