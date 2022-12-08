Golf resorts see return to profits

Two leading European golf resorts have released data that suggests that golf tourism has bounced back and may even be stronger than ever following the major decline during the Covid lockdowns.

While golf participation boomed during the pandemic, many venues, particularly ones that relied on indoor offerings such as accommodation or overseas travel, struggled.

That doesn’t appear to be the case anymore.

For example, Trump International Golf Links, Doonbeg, a premier resort in Ireland recorded an operating profit of €509,892 (£440,000) in the last financial year after sustaining operating losses of €1.98 million (£1.71 million) in the previous year – a positive swing of €2.49 million (£2.15 million).

The business returned to operating profit after revenues increased by 90 percent from €3.76 million (£3.25 million) to €7.17 million (£6.19 million).

The resort states that ‘while the hotel had to close for a period in 2020 and 2021 in line with government guidelines and restrictions, it has performed well since re-opening’.

It also adds that ‘staycationers’ helped its finances enormously during the summer of 2021.

The ex-US president’s sons, Donald Trump Jnr and Eric Trump, are on the board and they state in their directors’ report that they are continuing to upgrade the facilities at the resort.

They state that “it is expected that this will enhance the customer experience and have a positive impact on the group’s and company’s trading results”.

General manager, Joe Russell, who is also on the board, state that “despite worldwide staffing shortages, the property has maintained its core staffing complement, a testament to the company’s focus on retention and employee well-being”.

Meanwhile, Praia D’El Rey Marriott Golf & Beach Resort has consigned the memory of Covid and empty fairways firmly to the past, with the leading Portuguese venue reporting a growth in bookings across an array of new markets and record demand for 2023.

The luxury resort is fully booked for the remainder of the year and advanced stay-and-play numbers are up by 17 percent for 2023 compared to 2022.

While the popularity of Praia D’El Rey remains high with players from traditional markets such as the UK and Germany, the resort has also seen increased interest from countries including Italy, The Netherlands and the United States, which have so far accounted for 40 percent of its bookings for 2023.

António Ferreira da Silva, golf sales director at Praia D’El Rey Marriott Golf & Beach Resort, said: “After all the problems of Covid, it’s fantastic to see the resort buzzing and our golf courses full again.

“The appetite for golfers to enjoy our facilities appears bigger than ever, and the great thing for us is to see so many bookings from golfers from new emerging markets eager to experience everything that we have to offer.”