Intergenerational benefits of golf highlighted at Mold Golf Club

The intergenerational benefits of golf is one of the sport’s biggest selling points, and nowhere has this been better demonstrated than at Mold Golf Club in Flintshire, where recently a 91-year-old woman won a tournament and an 11-year-old boy hit a hole-in-one, both in the same week.

Ben Elliot and Audrey Howarth may be aged 80 years apart, but both enjoyed notable achievements in the same week at Mold Golf Club this summer, as the club showed the game is a sport for all generations.

Howarth won the Ladies Cancer Relief Trophy in the week of her 91st birthday, while Elliot, who is 11-years-old, hit a hole-in-one.

Mold Golf Club manager Deborah Barton said, “We are really proud of both of them, it shows golf is a sport for all ages.

“Audrey is a real star and inspiration, while we think Ben may be the youngest person ever to get a hole-in-one at Mold.

“He is a product of our strong junior section, which has 77 members and around 30 competitions a year thanks to our fantastic junior managers.”

Howarth is a former lady captain and former lady president at the club, having been a member for 41 years.

“I had my 91st birthday the same week I had my win, which was very, very nice,” she said after scoring 39 points off a handicap of 36.

“I played nine holes of golf with my son on my birthday and then won the competition as well, a very good week.

“It is a very good sport because you can play it at all ages if you stay fit and well, but it also helps to keep you well because you are walking a lot. I would advise it for many people, even if you take it up later for family reasons, it is a game for life.

“I have won a few knockout competitions on finals days over the years, five years ago I was seniors’ champion, and I enjoy the social side of golf.

“Mold Golf Club is very well organised and the friendships are very important. At my age I tend to stick to Mold and don’t play more than twice a week.”

Elliot had his hole-in-one on the sixth off the red tee. “It was the centenary junior competition and I was just thinking of getting the ball on the green, a six iron through the air looked like it was going into space, but it dropped down,” he said.

“I saw it go in the hole but I didn’t believe it, it was a moment I might never live again. I just pumped my fist in the air.

“I’ve been playing for four years and having a lot of lessons through the golf club, both groups and individual.

“My mate on my street played and I thought I could try it out. I enjoyed it and want to play every day. My dad and grandad have just started playing, and a few of my cousins.

“I really enjoy playing golf, you can make new friends so I would tell anyone to give it a go. The junior section at Mold is really good.”