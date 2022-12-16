Liverpool club has plans for hotel rejected

Allerton Manor Golf Club’s application for a 66-bed glass hotel to be built on top of its Manor House has been rejected by its local council, although it has been given the green light to build a marquee.

An application had been made by the club. which is currently undergoing extensive improvements, to construct a four-storey extension above its Grade II listed Manor House to accommodate a new hotel and basement spa. However, Liverpool Council has said no, citing size, scale and impact on green space as the reasons.

The design was set to save and restore the remaining facades of the historic Manor House, which is in a ‘severely dilapidated condition’, according to reports.

The club, which celebrates its centenary in 2024, had an original plan for a 31-bed hotel, which it said was no longer financially viable.

Work has already begun on wider improvements at the golf club including a pavilion golf shop, adventure golf course, relocated putting green, driving range and reconfiguration of the golf course to form a single 18-hole golf course, access and associated external works and reconfiguration and expansion of car parking across the site.

Councillors were told the development of a hotel was at the heart of the golf club’s master plan and the new scheme would create 30 new jobs and sustain the existing remains of the former house for future years.

Felicity Collins, Liverpool Council planning officer, said the golf club grounds were a “highly sensitive location” and the designs were “not appropriate”. In addition, Ms Collins said officers were not comfortable from “a conservation point of view”.

However, additional plans to build a marquee within the compound behind the listed façade to be used for drinking, dining and special events for a period of three years, pending the proposed deliverance of a hotel via the conversion and extension of the listed manor, were accepted by the committee.