Royal Mid-Surrey recognised for environmental work

Royal Mid-Surrey Golf Club has been recognised for its environmental work, which has included improvements in irrigation efficiency and energy conservation, as well as attracting wildlife.

Royal Mid-Surrey Golf Club has achieved GEO Certified® recognition for its commitment and efforts to achieve a credible standard for sustainable golf both on and off the two 18-hole championship courses in Richmond, south-west London.

The certification is awarded by the GEO Foundation – the non-profit organisation dedicated to delivering programmes that help people on the ground to evaluate, improve and credibly communicate their sustainability work across the agenda of nature, resources, community and climate action.

“GEO Certified® is the symbol of a great golf environment and it confirms that Royal Mid-Surrey Golf Club satisfies all relevant criteria in the areas of nature, resources and community, while being committed to continual improvement and adaptation to wider sustainability issues,” said club chairman Stephen Fowler. “The club is delighted that this global accolade recognises the outstanding work of the course management team and clubhouse staff and we and our membership are excited to continue striving for excellence in sustainable golf,” he added.

The club has demonstrated how seriously it takes its role as a custodian of the parkland nestled between Kew Gardens and the River Thames in a variety of different ways. These include:

• Enlarging the habitats available to wildlife on and surrounding the two courses by increasing areas of eco rough and linking areas around the courses to create wildlife corridors;

• Retaining standing deadwood and forming log piles from fallen trees to provide important habitats for invertebrates;

• Making several bird boxes from recycled pallets to offer nesting options for the 80-plus species of birds observed on the courses;

• Conserving resources such as water and energy, including work undertaken on irrigation systems designed to maintain the courses in optimum playing conditions;

• Appointing a dedicated irrigation technician to conduct a full audit of the original system, resulting in more accurately targeted watering as well as a reduction in water use;

• Replacing sprinkler heads around the tees with new heads to eradicate leaks and wastage;

• Consulting POGO weather station data to adjust irrigation based on moisture, salinity and temperature levels.

“The commitment shown by our greenkeeping staff in embracing this challenging initiative has been inspiring and it’s great that their dedication, determination and hard work for environmental sustainability across both courses and around the club has now been recognised with this award,” said course manager Gavin Kinsella.

In looking to reduce the carbon footprint at the historic 130-year-old club, since May 2021 it has:

• Installed an initial six charging points for electric vehicles in the members’ car park, with the capacity to increase the number of points as EV demand grows;

• Fitted solar panels onto the clubhouse roof to complement its ‘Green Energy’ tariff electricity supply – generating more than 44155 kWh and providing savings of around £6k;

• Reduced the number of single-use items in the clubhouse and removed plastic cups from water dispensers, while swapping plastic water bottles for resealable cans of water;

• Replaced single sauce sachets with reusable china dishes in bars and restaurants;

• Looked to replace all takeaway cups on site and gifted staff with reusable cups – equating to an annual saving of 16,500 single cups and 607.93kg of carbon dioxide (CO2e) – while procuring the cups from a company with sustainability credentials in supporting charities such as RSPB and advocating for circular economy;

• Supported the local community with small and large projects, including fund raising events and the captain’s charity initiative that raises significant sums for a different charity each year;

• Donated all the decorations from the club’s Jubilee celebrations to a local school so it could reuse them for its own celebrations, as well as regularly supply wood to the local scouts.

According to Tony Hanson, the GEO accredited independent verifier: “Royal Mid-Surrey Golf Club demonstrates a range of projects, existing and new, which highlight their commitment to sustainability. Reducing the close mown amenity grass has reduced annual operational costs by around £10,000, increasing the area of natural habitat, enhancing biodiversity and improving the visual appeal of the courses. Working with ecology and woodland consultants has informed the plans for further improving and refining the natural environment, which is an enormous asset to the golf club. These projects have allowed greater staff involvement and opportunities to gain knowledge and learn new skills.”