St Andrews Links sees range usage soar

In a little over two months, St Andrews Links has seen dramatic results at its range facility through the new installation of Toptracer Range – a move which has led to higher usage from golfers of all ages.

Between late August and early November St Andrews’ practice facility saw almost one million balls hit on Toptracer in over 10,000 sessions.

Danny Campbell, commercial director for St Andrews Links, explains: “There is no question that Toptracer is the dominant force in range technology. They literally invented the space and as a result reinvented the range experience. It’s clear that through this wealth of experience, they’ve come to understand operator challenges, how to transform practice areas into experiential destinations and how to build a seamless platform that provides a valuable experience to all golfers.

“This has led to a big change in how our range is being used. We’ve seen golfers stay in bays longer and newer golfers engaging further with the technology, whilst game modes like Toptracer30 have given more experienced visitors the chance to test themselves and work on their game.

“It is an important role that we play here at St Andrews Links, both to get young people to enjoy the game more and to provide a world-class offering to the experienced golfer.”

What’s more, the partnership has seen the world’s most iconic golf course, the Old Course at St Andrews, become exclusively available to play virtually at Toptracer Range enabled golf courses around the world.

Ben Sharpe, president at Toptracer, commented on the landmark opportunity: “We’re delighted to hear about the improvements St Andrews Links have seen since install, and it’s yet another example of how Toptracer Range is transforming the driving range experience.”

