BTME preview: Toro, Origin, Kubota, Waste2Water and Iseki

A look at some of the biggest products and companies that will be on display in Harrogate this month.

Toro / Reesink UK

New machinery from Toro, the next big thing for sustainable machinery cleaning and a wealth of innovative technology to make the job of turfcare and ground management professionals easier from Reesink UK will be at BTME 2023.

New machinery from Toro is always a big draw and this year there are two machines debuting – the new Toro ProCore 648s and Toro Workman UTX 4×4.

The Toro ProCore 648s builds on the greenkeeper’s favourite – the ProCore 648, introducing even more features to the machine that changed the way customers aerate.

With 10 new patents, the technology in this machine more than warrants the s in its name which stands for superior.

Now, with all the primary controls at the operator’s fingertips, this machine can be operated single-handedly. Hole spacing and true tine depth can be set and saved in the InfoCentre and there’s a broader range of 5mm (0.25 inches) for the ultimate control. Of course, there are plenty more features and benefits, visit Stand 622 and speak to a

Reesink representative to hear all about them.

The next new entry from Toro is the Workman UTX 4×4. This robust four-wheel drive, full-sized utility vehicle can handle curbs, inclines, hillsides, slopes and drops and all weathers. It has a high ground clearing (25.4cm/10ins), a towing capacity of up to 2000lbs and 25 percent more cargo capacity than that of others in its class.

It’s road-ready and comes with a proprietary speed control system to guarantee the right speed and power for the job at hand, meaning customers can choose between lower RPMs for lower fuel consumption and sound in sensitive areas, or higher RPMs for more power to haul a heavier load up hills and inclines.

Also on stand will be an example of Toro’s sustainable machinery options: the electric Greensmaster eTriFlex 3370 riding mower, Greensmaster eFlex 1021 pedestrian mower and Workman GTXe utility vehicle.

The Greensmaster eTriFlex 3370 is the industry’s first lithium-ion battery powered ride-on greensmower. As well as being whisper quiet allowing for earlier start times, the eTriFlex 3370 avoids emissions, pollution and damaging hydraulic leaks. While the all-electric Greensmaster eFlex 1021 takes electrical efficiency to a new level mowing 35,000sqft on a single charge. And with Flex suspension, it hugs the contours for that iconic Toro cut. Meanwhile, the lithium-ion battery-powered Workman GTX-L with hundreds of configurable options that include front and rear attachments, a flat bed and four-seat option, to name but a few.

Carrying on the sustainability theme, Reesink will have products from its UK Golf cleaning and sustainability partner Bio-Circle. On the stand will be Bio-Circle’s new EKO Natural Cleaning System and also GT Maxi, the parts cleaner that requires no water and eliminates pollutant runoff into the water system.

Further technology comes in the shape of the Toro myTurf Pro app, that allows parts to be ordered, service activities to be scheduled and utilisation data to be tracked in real-time.

Finishing off the line up from Reesink Hydro-Scapes are the most advanced central control irrigation system, controllers, sprinklers and soil systems from Toro, water aerators for the cleanest, healthiest water quality from Otterbine, the simple but effective 2-wire controller from SRC and the highest quality water pumping systems from Franklin’s Pumps, whatever the water requirement a solution can be found on stand 622.

Origin Amenity Solutions

It’s going to be a busy week for the Origin Amenity Solutions (OAS) team as it returns to BTME in 2023. Not only will members of the technical team be delivering six classes and seminars in the ‘Continue to Learn’ programme, innovative solutions to fine turf seed selection, nutritional treatments and data management systems from across the OAS brands will be showcased on not one but THREE stands in the main exhibition halls!

Comprised of Headland Amenity, Rigby Taylor, Symbio and Turfkeeper – and with their own Turf Science & Technology Centre – OAS has become the leading force in the amenity sector. Research conducted in-house and with selected partners around the globe are shaping the products of the future, such as the Carbon4Grass mixtures available from Rigby Taylor. Because managed amenity turf has higher plant populations per square metre than natural grassland, the Carbon4Grass seed range has been specially formulated with cultivars that can sequester (lock up) more carbon, thereby mitigating environmental impact. More details about the collection, which includes R41, R6 CRT, R25 CRT and Low Maintenance for golf, can be found in new literature available on stand 230.

Also on stand 230 will be the fertiliser wheel from Headland Amenity. As pioneers in the field of speciality fertilisers for over 20 years, samples from across their portfolio will be showcased – from popular slow-release and controlled release solutions such as XTEND® and Multigreen® respectively, to organics like the popular C-Complex® range for fine turf.

Organics are also under the microscope for OAS brand Symbio – literally – as Dr Deidre Charleston will be on hand across the three days demonstrating live the different types of microbes present after different brewing lengths of their popular compost tea packages.

Across the aisle on stand 202, visitors will be able to find Turfkeeper. The Turfkeeper online management system is the industry-leading way to monitor and control staff management, turf maintenance tasks, machinery, inventory, budgets and more in one digital platform. Completing the line-up and located just next door to Turfkeeper on stand 200, will be the TinyMobileRobots Tiny Sport and new Tiny Pro X robotic line markers. The iGo Midi pedestrian line marker will also feature, with an optional side arm accessory making it efficient and cost effective for marking hazard and temporary greens on golf courses using Impact paints.

For those attending the ‘Continue to Learn’ programme, be sure to check out the series of classes and seminar sessions hosted by OAS and taking place across Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Topics include ‘Building a Fertiliser Programme for Beginners’, ‘Irrigation DIY’, ‘Managing Turf in the UK Climate’ and ‘Carbon Credentials of Grasses’. OAS will also be asking ‘What lies beneath?’ and ‘Will Selective Herbicides be Banned?’.

Kubota

No trip to BTME would be complete without a stop by the Kubota stand to see the latest innovations in its golf and groundcare portfolio. Visitors to stand 624 will be able to see a number of units from their RTV range, including the top-selling RTV-X1110 equipped with a dedicated golf cage kit, alongside a new, wider Centre Collect Front Mower (CCFM) from the Kubota Gianni Ferrari S.R.L division.

Renowned for their safety and adaptability, Kubota’s RTV utility vehicles promise control and comfort across all types of terrain. Launched earlier this year, the RTV 520 is well suited to the golf market with an easy-access, heavy-duty cargo bed and lightweight overall footprint. The powerful – yet quiet – 2-cylinder engine and hydrostatic transmission delivers performance, reliability and excellent traction, while improved suspension and softer seats ensure a comfortable operator experience.

Also in the RTV portfolio and on-show in Harrogate will be the RTV-X1110 from Kubota’s X-Series. The RTV-X1110 offers greater power and enhanced versatility thanks to a 24.2hp diesel engine and for the very first time, the RTV-X1110 will be shown complete with golf cage for ultimate efficiency and safety when conducting tasks on the driving range.

For cut and collect around the course, such as roughs or heather management, the new Centre Collect Front Mower (CCFM) FC4-501 promises to be another highlight. Featuring a 50hp engine and wider 155cm ‘floating’ out-front flail deck that promises to conform to undulating ground, the CCFM is the ‘big brother’ to the smaller 25hp FC3-261 version debuted at SALTEX.

With new products launching across the portfolio, the Kubota technical team will be on hand across the three days to discuss the complete tractor, ride-on mower and side-by-side vehicle ranges.

Waste2Water

With looking after the environment becoming ever more important, Waste2Water invites you to visit its stand at BTME in Harrogate this month, in Hall 5, stand 540, to view one of its systems on show and discuss your requirements.

“We are delighted the environmental message is getting through and so many golf courses are making installation of our Waste2Water Recycling Wash-Off Systems a priority,” commented a delighted Tim Earley, managing director.

If you’ve not already done so, upgrading your wash facility should now be an urgent priority to ensure compliance with the environmental legislation.

The Waste2Water Recycling Wash-Off System ensures full compliance with the environmental legislation and reduces water usage by around 90 percent too!

The above-ground system allows easy maintenance and the innovative design enables the system to be installed outside and used all year-round without the risk of freezing. There is no need to install the systems in a building or a container and there are no underground tanks to empty and maintain either. Installation could not be easier, often retro-fitting into an existing area to minimise the budget.

ISEKI UK & Ireland

ISEKI UK & Ireland has reported continuous growth and is set for another successful year in 2023 with huge and consistent headway made in the market place year on year.

David Withers, managing director, commented: “We estimate that at year end the market size for our products will be slightly down compared to last year in terms of units shipped whereas we will have shipped around 10 percent more units than we did in 2021, which was at that time our best year ever. We would like to thank our dealers and customers for your help in growing our market share and being part of our success!”

As the business continues to expand it has been necessary to look at the organisation structures and make sure that the business is strong and ready for the bright future ahead. As such ISEKI UK & Ireland is creating a new position of sales director within the ISEKI business, the sales managers Phil Self (pictured right, with Alan Prickett, sales director), John Clifford and Andrew Donnachie will report in to this position as will Graham Hooper the commercial manager and new demonstrator. Additionally, the sales director will be directly responsible for export business outside of the UK and Ireland, giving more support and focus to dealer partners in these important regions.

David Withers explains further; “Alan Prickett will take up the new position of sales director, reporting to me. A lot of people within the turf industry will know Alan, be aware of his long history within the sector and will no doubt welcome working with him again. Phil Self who was focused on the ADDAX and Raymo electric range will now sell all products including ISEKI and will take over Alan’s dealership area covering North Wales, Midlands, East and north England. John and Andrew will continue with their roles but adding responsibility for Raymo and ADDAX to their sales portfolios in their areas. We believe that this will strengthen our position, allow for further growth and expansion and look forward to what 2023 brings.”

ISEKI will be on stand 646.