Foremost Golf freezes subscriptions for 2023

Foremost Golf has announced it will be supporting its member professionals by once again freezing its subscription cost for the upcoming year.

The decision to freeze costs again for the most extensive array of services available to a golf professional in the industry is part of Foremost’s commitment to helping its members grow their businesses in 2023.

The group hasn’t increased its membership subscription since 2010, and given recent inflation, that amounts to a significant commitment to its member retailers as they embark on what may prove to be a challenging year for many consumers.

In addition to the freeze in membership fees, the Elite Marketing Programme (EMP) subscription, which gives members access to industry-leading digital and retail marketing, has also been frozen once again at the 2019 level.

The group supported members by providing the comprehensive programme free-of-charge through the lockdown period in 2020 enabling members to continue proactively maintaining contact with their membership and ensuring they could hit the ground running when golf resumed.

Among the comprehensive array of retail, marketing and financial support services the group offers to make life easier for members, the unique Central Payment & Invoicing system saves members at least half a day week crucially allowing them to use this saved time back in their business; coaching, fitting, retailing, or playing.

Andy Martin, managing director at Foremost Golf, said: “We recognise the challenges that lie ahead in 2023 but it is essential that our members are in a position where they can continue to promote their coaching, fitting and retail businesses without any further costs.

“In times of more difficult trading it is especially important that member retailers are able to maintain their proactive marketing in reaching out to golfers. We know that competitors will be communicating their services to consumers, so it has never been more important to maintain high quality communication explaining the full array of services, products and retail offers.”

The group continues to build on the success it has experienced throughout the last decade and the pandemic, whilst maintaining its commitment to providing the membership with bespoke solutions to drive their businesses forward and investing in ways to constantly improve the service.