Isle of Seil Golf Club to receive £17k of National Lottery funding

Isle of Seil Golf Club in western Scotland is to benefit from £17,600 of investment from sportscotland’s Sport Facilities Fund.

The funding will not only ensure the preservation of the existing nine-hole golf course, which is the island’s main sports facility, but will also provide a base for the development of water sports such as canoeing and coastal rowing with a safe launch site on the golf club’s land.

‘Without this investment, this small rural community could have lost access to its only outdoor sports facility,’ states the Oban Times.

‘The golf club provides opportunities for participation to the whole community and has close links with the local school to ensure that young people have access to affordable, accessible sport and physical activity without leaving the island.’

Welcoming the investment, Pat Mill, club captain from Isle of Seil Golf Club, said: “The course is a focal green space on the island.

“It is wonderful we can now keep it and create more opportunities for people to get involved in golf and other activities here on Seil.”

The aim behind the sportscotland Sport Facilities Fund is to support capital projects which are designed to create or improve the places where people take part in sport and physical activity in their local community. It is funded by the National Lottery.