The Grove names William Evans as new course and estates manager

The Grove, in its 20th anniversary year, has announced the appointment of William Evans as its new golf course and estates manager.

William returns to The Grove for a second time – he was previously head greenkeeper between 2008 and 2011 – to lead the agronomy and gardens teams at the five-star, luxury Hertfordshire estate that features a Kyle Phillips-designed championship golf course.

Over the past six years, William has enjoyed a period in Bahrain as director of agronomy at Royal Golf Club.

Brad Gould, director of golf at The Grove, commented: “William is a dedicated and highly motivated turf manager, and proven leader of people, and we are thrilled to have him back at The Grove.

“His industry experience and goal-focused approach to his work will be of huge benefit to our operations and he will undoubtedly help us to further enhance and develop what is an already exceptional, award-winning product.”

On re-joining The Grove, William Evans said: “I relish the opportunity to manage such a vital part of The Grove’s business.

“I know I will be blessed with a truly fantastic team around me to reach even greater heights.

“One of The Grove’s unique selling points is the year-round pristine conditioning of its golf course and this will continue to be a key objective as we move forwards.”

The Grove is also set to become the first venue in Europe to offer golf cars with music when a new fleet of vehicles, complete with Bluetooth speakers, is delivered.