Toptracer launches partnership with the PGA of America

Golf ball-tracing technology Toptracer has been named ‘Official Range Technology’ of the PGA of America.

It means the product, named ‘the number one range technology in golf’, will be the official range technology to nearly 28,000 PGA professionals worldwide who are committed to growing interest and participation in golf.

Toptracer technology, pioneered nearly two decades ago, will continue to provide shot tracing and tracking throughout the PGA Championship broadcast, as well as on the practice range. In 2024, Toptracer will become the Official Range Technology of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

The multi-year partnership includes an ongoing collaboration to bring Toptracer to more facilities across the United States, powering more play, more data and insights for game improvement. Toptracer Range will be installed at Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco in Frisco, Texas.

Toptracer has also made a three-year commitment to exhibit at the PGA Show in Orlando, Florida, with an unprecedented activation at the conference in January 2023. At the show, Toptracer will unveil a new product specifically designed to help elevate the teaching profession through an immersive data-driven experience.

“Our mission, and that of our nearly 28,000 PGA professionals, is to further the love of the game, and to do so, we need to embrace partners like Toptracer who have transformed and reimagined the range experience,” said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh.

“We know that Toptracer technology provides our members’ facilities with terrific experiences for their customers. The data and insights powered by the Toptracer platform gives golfers the ability to improve their game and our PGA professionals the tools to bring meaningful teaching to their students. Toptracer Range’s various game modes are a game-changer when it comes to introducing the game of golf to new audiences.”

“We’re incredibly proud to be partnering with the preeminent golf organisation in the United States, and the endorsement it represents reaffirms the position we have held all along that we are the number one range technology in golf,” said Ben Sharpe, Toptracer president. “We take that responsibility very seriously and will continue to innovate and create the best golf experience for all.”

Toptracer already maintains a leadership position in range technology, boasting more than 750 installations globally, including at the Home of Golf at St Andrews Links.

As a result, Toptracer has traced more balls in more bays and in more countries than anyone else in the world. The data collected provides unprecedented insight that continues to drive the innovation in the company’s offerings, transforming how players of all skill levels practice, resulting in higher customer retention and deeper engagement from players. Toptracer is also teeing up facilities for long-term success and introducing new revenue streams to facilities that employ the technology. To further support PGA professionals, Topgolf will provide 50 percent off game play for them at Topgolf venues in the US, excluding Las Vegas, on select days.