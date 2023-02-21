118-year-old Scottish golf club closes suddenly

An historic golf club in Ayrshire has closed suddenly although the golf course will continue to function.

A statement on Maybole Golf Club’s Facebook page from Lyn Mansell, the captain, reads: “Sadly, due to lack of support, Maybole Golf Club has folded.

“If anyone would wish to reclaim a trophy donated by a family member over the years, please get in touch with myself or anyone else connected to the club.”

The club was established in 1905 and plays on the nine-hole municipal course, which is maintained by Golf South Ayrshire.

One Ayrshire golfer said: “It’s so sad that it’s come to this.

“I loved playing Maybole over the years, specifically because it was a nine-hole course and its configuration suited me better than, say, the more challenging 18 holes at Girvan, Troon or Turnberry.

“But the decision to close the club will no doubt be a blow to the members.

“I’m sad that all that history will disappear.”

The threat of closure hung over the club in 2016 due to ongoing budget cuts to South Ayrshire Council, particularly as Maybole had been struggling in recent years to retain members. However, the club survived, including announcements in 2018 and early 2020 that it would close.

It then saw a pandemic participation boom and by 2021 South Ayrshire Council was talking about investing significant funds into the facility.

A spokesperson for South Ayrshire Council has now said: “Golf South Ayrshire is disappointed that Maybole Golf Club has decided to close down due to a lack of members.

“Maybole Golf course will continue to operate as part of our portfolio of eight municipal courses.”

SNP councillor for Maybole, William Grant, said: “It is very disappointing to read about the demise of Maybole Golf Club, sadly it has been noticeable that the course is not being well used for many years.

“The council has tried to promote the course by offering annual membership of Maybole Golf Course alone at a very fair cost.

“We need to get young people interested, and with the opening of the new Carrick Campus it should surely offer the opportunity of a partnership with the council .”

Councillor Brian Connolly, cabinet member for sport and leisure, said the closure of the club will not affect the running of the course.

He said: “Sad news about Maybole Golf Club, but in no way does it change the council’s goal with the Memorial Park.

“Our objective is to increase the usage of our green areas and we are working with local groups to improve Memorial Park.

“There is no threat to the future of the golf course.”