‘Golf bags with double straps have a more positive impact on swing speed’

A group of scientists in the USA have concluded that how golfers carry their bags during their rounds impacts their swing speed.

“It seems to make sense that the more tired you are or feel on the course the less able you will be to generate your maximum power and swing speed,” says neuroscientist Stephen Smith.

“Now researchers in America have shown that to be true. A group of scientists from a number of universities in the southern states of the USA have collaborated to investigate this phenomena.”

The researchers studied four groups of golfers: Walking with no bag; Carrying a bag with a single strap; Carrying a bag with a double strap; and Using a push cart / trolley.

They found that carrying a bag with double strap low on the back had the most positive impact on swing speed out of the golfers who carried bags. They also found that those who didn’t carry a bat at all believed they had more energy left to concentrate on playing golf.

“There are a few problems with this study,” says Smith.

“The swing speed measure was not direct – it was based on the known correlation between the vertical jump height and swing speed. The participants also did not actually play golf, they just walked around the campus stopping every quarter of a mile to do their jumps and measure their mental perception of tiredness / energy left.

“Plus it was a low number of participants (10) and there are no indications of how representative they are of the average golf population.

“They also only walked three miles, which is the equivalent of six to eight holes for most courses. And golfers using electric carts or trolleys were not studied.

“However, the picture does seem to be clear for those that do carry their bags: If you carry a bag it is best to ensure it has a double strap and that you centre the bag low on the back.”