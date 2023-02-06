Hospitality firm takes over golf club’s bar and restaurant

The company behind the successful Aberdeen-based craft beer specialist OGV Taproom, and its events venue OGV Podium, has agreed to take the reins at Newburgh-on-Ythan golf club’s bar and restaurant.

OGV Taproom has invested in the facility already and will create 10 jobs initially.

It says it will create a welcoming and entertaining environment at the venue and will be installing a golf simulator.

Kenny Dooley, managing director of OGV Taproom, commented: “The chance to collaborate with the golf club was an opportunity that we just couldn’t miss. We already host several networking golf events throughout the year – with our sister company, OGV Energy Media Group – for our clients within the energy sector, so the opportunity to bring together the two businesses, and leverage the benefits of both, made perfect sense.”

One of Scotland’s oldest golf courses, established in 1888, Newburgh-on-Ythan is situated less than 15 miles from Aberdeen city centre on one of the best golfing coastlines in the UK.

The course – a par 72 championship links – regularly features in Scotland’s top 100 courses, while the restaurant and clubhouse offer exceptional views over the Ythan estuary and the Forvie sand dunes.

Golf club manager, Paul Manson, said: “We are delighted to welcome the team at OGV Taproom to Newburgh and look forward to working with them to help optimise the fantastic facilities we have at the golf club and make it a venue of choice for the people of Aberdeenshire and the wider north-east.”

Open to golfers and members of the public alike, OGV Taproom – Newburgh-on-Ythan will offer a mix of contemporary street food and traditional bistro fare, utilising local producers and fresh, seasonal ingredients, as well as craft beers and cocktails.

It has already hired a head chef, mixologist, three bar staff and three kitchen staff and is currently accepting applications for a chef de partie and additional bar person.

Kenny added: “We are working hard with the committee and club captain to ensure that we create a venue that both the golfing community and local Newburgh residents can enjoy and be proud of. We will be installing a golf simulator, pool tables and some arcade games as well as hosting regular events and, of course, providing great food and drink.

“Our existing group businesses, including OGV Taproom and OGV Podium, have all seen strong commercial growth in their respective sectors over the past few years. We expect that the Newburgh-on-Ythan bar and restaurant will benefit from our corporate network, media capability and business model.

“We hope the community will support us and make it a success, and we look forward to welcoming everyone through the doors.”

The facility is expected to be fully open from early March.