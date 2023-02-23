Nuisance bikers repeatedly targeting Kent golf club

A golf club in Kent has said bikers have caused possibly tens of thousands of pounds-worth of damage in at least four recent incidents.

Canterbury Golf Club’s chairman Steve Eeles says, in the latest attacks, motorcyclists drove onto the club’s course twice in the space of two days.

“A couple of motorbikes came along the public footpath that crosses our 7th and 9th holes and proceeded to deliberately drive across the 8th and 9th greens,” he said.

“Fortunately our general manager and course manager were on site and managed to get out on the course to prevent any further damage.”

The bikers then fled, leaving a scar in the green on the course, which had to be cut out and replaced.

However, the next day two bikes rode onto the fairway on the 18th hole – while golfers were playing on the course.

Some golfers confronted the riders, who in return became abusive and pulled doughnuts on some of the greens and tees.

It left yet more expensive damage to be fixed on the course, which is in a conservation area and designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

“The second incident was much more serious as the motorbike riders had a total disregard for golfers’ safety,” added Eeles.

“They have caused thousands, if not tens of thousands of pounds of damage and have left members, staff and local golfers feeling threatened.”

The club boss added members were feeling frustrated with the lack of support given by authorities.

“Despite reporting at least five such incidents to the police in the last two to three months, nothing appears to have been done,” he added.

General manager Roger Hyder said he was worried future incidents may result in violence between golfers and the bikers.

“Our overriding concern is that members will take matters into their own hands in protecting themselves and what they feel is their property should they feel threatened,” he explained.

“Obviously we discourage any such action from our members and visiting golfers, but in the heat of the moment you do worry.”

Sergeant John Woodward of Canterbury Community Safety Unit said: “Officers have been made aware of concerns about nuisance motorbikes in the area around Littlebourne Road and we understand the impact this has on local residents and those using the area for recreation.

“We are currently focused on this issue and I want to reassure local residents that we will continue to work with partners and local residents to intervene when issues are raised, seizing uninsured or unmarked bikes, as well as those being ridden in an antisocial manner.

“To help us in our operations, I urge anyone who witnesses anti-social or illegal off-road riding to report it through our website, or by calling 999 if a crime is in progress.”