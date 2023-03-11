Council’s parking charges “will hurt elderly golfers”

A golf club in Essex has said its council’s plan to introduce car parking charges could have a negative effect on elderly residents.

Southend Golf Club is owned by Southend-on-Sea City Council and, from April 2024, the council is introducing parking charges to anyone who parks at the venue for three hours or more.

Secretary of Southend Golf Club, Colin Wyatt, says this will price out some of the club’s members.

“An average game takes a minimum of four hours,” he said.

“This in the opinion of the members of the two clubs at this venue is discrimination as we have to pay to play and then have to pay for parking and the public that walk their dogs and use the area for other types of recreation get away with free parking.

“As we see it, it’s only people that pay to use the park being targeted; the golfers, lawn bowls and cricketers.”

Wyatt, who has been playing at the club which shares the Belfairs Woods course with Belfairs Golf Club, added: “A large majority of our membership is of retirement age and on limited income so paying for parking will ether stop or reduce the amount they play which will affect the council’s revenue and sale of season tickets.

“With the current financial climate, some of the guys who are retired won’t be able to stretch to an extra £5 a week for parking, it adds up over the course of the year. Some of these guys will be priced out of socialising with mates and keeping fit doing exercise.”

Councillor Steven Wakefield, responsible for highways, transport and parking, said: “The reason that councils are having to consider measures like this is because we have endured over a decade of government cuts. In Southend alone we have lost 90 percent of our main government grant, and are currently facing 10 percent inflation, rising energy and fuel costs and ever increasing costs and demand for our services.

“The proposal to introduce parking in four main parks would not come into effect until April 2024, and has to be seen within this context of financial challenge.

“Park visitors would still have three hours of free parking, and the Southend Pass would give an extra three hours if needed.

“This change would also help to reduce the issue of commuter parking and give a better turnover of spaces for those wanting to visit our parks and open spaces. It is also part of a package that helps us to ensure we can deliver a balanced budget that protects the vulnerable but also enables investment into our highways service.

“Any changes to the car parks will be subject to a statutory public consultation. I urge anyone wishing to express their views on the proposal to look out for the consultation once it goes live.”