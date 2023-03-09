Foremost Golf announces new leadership structure

Foremost Golf has announced a new leadership structure. Chris Glenday (supplier partnerships), Ian Melham (membership services), Jack Richecoeur (retail marketing) and Daniel Frappell (IT departments) have been promoted to the head of department role.

With a combined 38 years of service to the group, the newly appointed heads of department will be tasked with delivering upon the group’s promise of providing outstanding support and service to its membership of more than 950 golf professionals in the UK.

Managing director, Andy Martin, commented: “The passion and drive that each new head of department brings to their role and respective teams is what allows the business to provide ongoing improvements to the services we deliver to our members and partner suppliers.

“I am extremely proud of these individuals, as well as the dynamic and forward-thinking team we have assembled at Foremost, and it gives me great personal pleasure to see the commitment to developing and promoting staff within the organisation paying off.”

Chris Glenday has been developing the group’s partnerships with its Approved and Approved EMP Suppliers over the last 14 years at Foremost.

Working closely with EMP partner suppliers, Glenday has helped deliver on best terms for Foremost members and to source and manage effective EMP retail campaigns, group exclusive lines, special-buy, and clearance opportunities.

“Many of the group’s most popular services have been born out of necessity but the company has always been prepared to embrace all the expertise and tools available to support its members across every key area of their business.

“I have been fortunate to work very closely with leading suppliers and some of the brightest minds in the industry which has helped us continue to break new ground and keep our members ahead of the competition,” he said.

Having joined Foremost in 2014, Ian Melham has earned the role of head of membership services, delivering on the group’s proud reputation for strong membership service. His primary responsibility is overseeing Foremost’s team of expert Business Development Consultants (BDCs). Melham also organises and manages the group’s events, ranging from educational workshops to the Foremost Professionals’ and Assistant Professionals’ Championships.

“The services that are available to our members have evolved year-on-year and I truly believe the support network offered to our membership has never been so strong. I look forward to contributing to and managing the growth and success of our member services in the years to come,” he commented.

Jack Richecoeur oversees the group’s Elite Marketing Programme (EMP) digital coverage, including pro websites, newsletters, and social media, as Head of Retail Marketing. During his nine years with the company, Richecoeur has expanded his remit and additionally manages the Foremostgolf.com Click & Collect solution, which supports Foremost EMP pros with an online e-commerce presence.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed being part of the Elite Marketing Programme; working with both our member professionals and EMP suppliers to drive green-grass business forward during a time when online retail has been in the ascendency. Finding innovative ways to communicate and engage with club golfers across various digital and in-store channels has been a huge part of this, especially during the pandemic,” he said.

“I’m incredibly excited to be heading up our newly-formed retail marketing team and the challenge of driving our EMP and Click & Collect solutions forward.”

Project managing all the key IT infrastructure projects within the group as head of IT for Foremost Golf, Daniel Frappell has been with the company for seven years. He has been instrumental in the development of IT solutions which support the smooth running of the Foremost business and offer members advanced digital services.

“The technological demands of the company have grown considerably in recent years,” commented Frappell. “The systems our IT Team have been putting in place help make our members’ lives easier and portray them and their businesses in a positive light. I thoroughly enjoy being a part of a team that is constantly pushing the boundaries with new innovations to deliver further key services that our members benefit from – so watch this space!”