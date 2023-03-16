Inrange® Golf launches partnership with Foresight Sports

Inrange® Golf, a cutting-edge driving range practice and entertainment ball-tracking company, has announced a partnership with Foresight Sports – the most trusted launch monitor provider in golf, to create two world-first golf experiences. The partnership brings to market two unique driving range experiences.

The strategic partnership is initially focused on the introduction of two new driving range products: Inrange® Ultra Compact Range and Inrange® Academy and Elite Player Bay, both powered by Foresight Sport’s award-winning launch monitor technology.

The first, Inrange Ultra Compact Range, uses proprietary software and hardware from both companies to deliver a fully customisable, immersive range-experience in a range one third the size of your standard range. The cutting-edge product offers numerous benefits – such as reducing land costs for developing a full-scale entertainment facility as well as providing smaller footprint practice ranges access to industry-leading launch monitor and driving range technology.

The second, Inrange Academy and Elite Player Bay, integrates data from Foresight Sports launch monitors to serve clients (and their coaching programme) with the most accurate and comprehensive data available – offering PGA level shot data and statistics for every player – including smash factor, spin, launch angle, ball speed, swing speed and more in these premium bays.

Inrange is a cutting-edge golf practice and training company that provides golfers with the best possible practice and training experience. With state-of-the-art facilities and advanced training programs, Inrange helps golfers of all skill levels take their game to the next level.

Nick Longley, co-founder of Inrange, added, “We have seen first-hand how the accurate, consistent data our radar-based tracking provides has transformed the range experience for every kind of player. This new partnership takes that experience to the next level. Our partner facilities now have the opportunity to give their players and coaches the most complete picture of every shot ever achieved on a driving range.”

Foresight Sports is a complete, vertically integrated sports technology provider.

Rick Cuellar, director of sales at Foresight Sports, says this about the new partnership: “Our partnership with Inrange allows us to bring our industry-leading technology to a wider range of customers. We’re incredibly excited to offer this new full-stack technology to the green grass community, especially smaller footprint practice ranges.”