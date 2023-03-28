Inscapes acquires Evergreen Irrigation

Leading sports ground engineering company, Inscapes, has strengthened its award-winning offering with the purchase of Evergreen Irrigation. Inscapes, which are based in Bridgend, South Wales, finalised the purchase of Bedfordshire-based Evergreen Irrigation in March. All Evergreen Irrigation staff will be retained and the company will continue to operate under the Evergreen name.

The purchase is a strategic move by Inscapes to strengthen its irrigation offering and will allow the company to access new markets while still servicing its existing customers that include renowned golf courses, football grounds and Royal Palaces.

Evergreen Irrigation owner Jeremy Green, who established the company nearly 30 years ago, marketed the business for sale last year. Green and his team have established Evergreen as an industry leader, which offers a comprehensive design, supply and installation service for water systems. It is one of only four Rain Bird authorised distributors in the UK, and consistently utilises a range of their products during its work.

Inscapes, which employs 30 staff, has more than 20 years’ experience in providing highly engineered sports grounds, creating new landscapes and protecting existing ones. Its clients include The Vale Resort, Celtic Manor, Kew Gardens, Hampton Court Palace, Bristol Football Club, Eastleigh Football Club and numerous domestic and commercial properties across the UK.

Gareth Rees, managing director of Inscapes said: “We are delighted to have completed the purchase of Evergreen Irrigation and we see this as an important step forward for the company as we strengthen our team and our overall offering. It’s a fantastic opportunity for us to grow into new markets and provide existing clients with new services while offering Evergreen customers an enhanced experience.

“Evergreen Irrigation has been a leader in its field for almost 30 years, and has set the standard for designing, supplying, and maintaining quality water systems. This complements our existing offering perfectly and will help us to future-proof our business as we continue to provide industry leading services to sports grounds and other commercial and private land owners.

“We are excited to be working with Evergreen Irrigation and its dedicated team of staff going forwards, and we would like to thank Jeremy Green for his support in this purchase.

“As a company that prides itself on providing the highest standard of service to our diverse and high-profile clients, we are thrilled to be strengthening this area of the business to offer even greater choice.”

Jeremy Green, managing director of Evergreen Irrigation, said: “We are pleased to announce the purchase of Evergreen Irrigation by Inscapes, one of the leading businesses in the sector.

“With this purchase I am confident that the future of Evergreen Irrigation and its fantastic staff are in the very best of hands moving forwards.

“I am incredibly proud of everything Evergreen Irrigation has achieved in its almost 30 years of business and it has been a privilege to oversee the company as it has grown from strength to strength. I wish the team every success for the future.”