Llanishen and Matt Parsley rewarded by Wales Golf

Llanishen Golf Club has been named ‘Club of the Year’ by Wales Golf while Conwy Golf Club’s general manager, Matt Parsley, is ‘Welsh Golf Club Manager of the Year’.

The governing body for amateur golf in Wales highlighted Llanishen’s golf course as being environmentally friendly and that the club is committed to focus on under-represented groups such as juniors and ladies.

A successful ladies New2Golf scheme has brought in 57 new members, bolstering membership to more than 700, stated Wales Golf.

The club’s general manager, Martin Stevens, said: “It really is an honour for the club, the culmination of seven or eight years of hard work.

“There are so many clubs across Wales doing brilliant work that it is great to win this, the greatest accolade we can achieve.

“We have completely embraced New2Golf and half our ladies’ membership has come through that scheme, having 120 lady members has transformed that underrepresented section. Then hosting Wales Golf Finals Week was another great accolade.”

The club was honoured at the Wales Golf Awards lunch at Ryder Cup venue Celtic Manor.

“It is a lovely honour to get this award,” added Matt Parsley.

“A lot of it is down to the foresight of the board and committee that wanted to move the club forward, modernise and professionalise how we do things.

“I might be the one getting the award, but you are only as good as the people around you and I like to think we have built a good team at Conwy.”

Volunteer of the Year went to Carmarthen Golf Club’s Brett Walker, Gareth Howell, Pyle and Kenfig, picked up PGA Development Professional of the Year and Nefyn was awarded with the Junior Club of the Year.

PGA pro Howell has had a big impact on coaching in all sections at Pyle and Kenfig.

“We have seen a significant growth in both the junior and ladies’ sections this year with more than 40 juniors having regular coaching every week and more than 50 ladies taking part in the New2Golf programmes and group coaching sessions I deliver on a weekly basis.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Wales Golf and seeing what the future has in store for me as a golf coach,” he said.

Nefyn was equally excited to be the Junior Club of the Year, with one of the strongest junior sections in Wales, 65 boys and 18 girls currently as paid up members of the club, with a strong junior committee to make it all possible.

“It is nice to get recognised, we have such a good team helping out,” said junior organiser Carol Davies.

“The club has been really supportive, there are eight or nine on the junior committee. We will use the money that goes with this award from the Golf Foundation to get new equipment for the junior section.”

“I am absolutely thrilled to get recognised,” said former police detective Brett Walker. “I do what I do because I enjoy it and also because we have a fantastic set of kids and parents, we do it all with them and not for them.

“The award may be for one person, but the support and back up from the rest of the club is what makes it possible.”

Lifetime Achievement went to Clive Brown, the first Welsh-based captain of golf’s governing body The R&A.

“I am really honoured to be here as captain of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, and to represent The R&A at my home country’s award ceremony,” he said.

“The captaincy of The R&A would not have been possible without the many opportunities presented by my involvement in Welsh golf, starting from a very early age at the 1964 Welsh Boys at Conwy.”

Two Wales internationals now studying at college in America were also recognised with Royal Porthcawl’s Gracie Mayo the PING Female Amateur Golfer of the Year and Carlisle’s Archie Davies the PING Male Amateur Golfer of the Year.