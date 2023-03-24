London Golf Club partners with UAE club

London Golf Club in Kent has announced a partnership with Al Zorah Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates, which will see its members compete for the chance of a luxury holiday including unlimited golf.

Both London Golf Club and Al Zorah are already part of the Nicklaus Design network, which features 425 courses across the globe, but now the Kent club is to run an order of merit competition,

‘The Race to Al Zorah’, which will see its members compete over ten events throughout the year for the opportunity to claim the first prize of a five-night holiday.

The ten events – which can each be entered with a £10 / £15 entry fee – will see London Golf Club members compete in a variety of Stableford and medal competitions from May until November as they battle to accumulate the highest number of points. The top three at each individual event will also receive a cash prize.

London Golf Club’s chief executive, Stephen Follett, said: “Here at London Golf Club, we are always looking for ways that we can continue to enhance the member experience by offering our membership even more.

“’The Race to Al Zorah’ competition and the amazing prize on offer is another example of just this, and we are grateful to Al Zorah Golf Club for their support in sponsoring our 2023 order of merit.”

Managed by Troon Golf, Al Zorah Golf Club has established itself as one of the Middle East’s best golf courses since opening in 2015. Set within a stunning natural environment, the course provides golfers with a unique golf experience with water levels shifting with the tides throughout the day.

Philip Henderson, general manager of Al Zorah Golf Club, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with the London Golf Club by sponsoring The Race to Al Zorah.

“Good luck to all members taking part in the event and we look forward to welcoming the deserved winner and a plus one to Al Zorah Golf Club for what promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”