OnlyFans sponsors golfer in bid to diversify content

Digital media platform OnlyFans has announced it is collaborating with a professional golfer for the 2023 season.

Professional golfer Liam O’Neill, 32, from Harrogate, will wear an OnlyFans branded golf shirt when he competes in 2023 and will use the platform to connect with his fans.

He will also post on OnlyFans exclusive golf content giving fans a behind the scenes insight to life as a professional golfer with everything from practice sessions, coaching tips, gym workouts and live content from tournaments.

The internet content subscription service was launched in 2016 and is primarily used for the production of pornography, however in the last year OnlyFans has been expanding and diversifying its content.

It is now home to a growing number of athletes and sports stars who are using the site to connect with their fans – sharing training videos, fitness tips and behind the scenes competition footage.

A spokesman said it has been cultivating multi-tiered sports collaborations of this kind, demonstrating the versatility of the platform for connecting athletes and sports professionals with their fan base by providing exclusive access to content not seen elsewhere.

O’Neill is one of many sports athletes to have joined OnlyFans in recent months across a range of sports including, boxing, mountain biking, rally driving and wrestling.

Liam O’Neill said: “Collaborating with OnlyFans gives me the opportunity to compete in golf tournaments worldwide throughout the 2023 season and bring fans and followers on the journey with me.

“The platform allows me to connect directly with followers, giving golf fans around the world personalised tips and a day-to-day insight to the life of a tour professional. With the game of golf growing exponentially and the popularity of the sport ever increasing, OnlyFans is the perfect platform to showcase the sport globally.”