Rail company launches deal with 20 Scottish golf clubs

Twenty golf clubs in Scotland have agreed a deal with train operating company ScotRail to offer discounts to golfers.

The clubs, all located near railway stations, are offering 20 percent off their green fees to golfers who travel to the club by ScotRail.

The full list of participating clubs, which can be seen here, includes Royal Musselburgh, Golspie, Muir of Ord, Pitlochry, Scotscraig, Melrose and Dundonald Links.

Alasdair Smart, ScotRail tourism manager, said: “With the new golf season about to get underway, it’s the time of the year when golfers are looking ahead and planning where they would most like to play, and with the home of golf on our doorstep, there’s no better place to play than in Scotland.

“Scotland has close to 100 courses within walking distance of the railway, and we’re delighted to have teamed with many of them to offer golfers a fantastic discount on their tee time when they travel by train.

“Whether you’re looking for a heathland or true links experience, James Braid or Old Tom Morris design, there’s a wealth of fantastic courses within a short walk from the station, allowing you to leave the car at home and enjoy a well-earned beverage after your round.”

Golfers will receive a 20 per cent discount off standard day green fees when they show a valid rail ticket for that day’s travel or Club 50 card.