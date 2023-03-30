Scottish Golf renew Players 1st partnership

Scottish Golf and Players 1st have agreed to continue their collaboration with the Players 1st Survey Fund, which offers affiliated clubs in Scotland a free one-year subscription to a member experience survey software.

Since the launch of the inaugural fund in 2022, there have been over 6,500 survey responses.

The renewal follows last year’s successful roll-out of the fund, which will remain available for another year.

The free 12-month subscription to the Players 1st Member Experience Survey allows clubs to collate member feedback and access powerful analytics from a simple-to-use results dashboard by Players 1st. With these insights, club managers can make data-driven decisions and influence development in the areas that are important to their members.

“At Scottish Golf, we find it extremely important to provide our clubs with the best tools available to support the recruitment and retention of members and visitors. Since launching the inaugural Players 1st Survey Fund in 2022, we received extremely positive feedback from the clubs that used the platform, and the majority of these clubs were extremely keen to renew their access. We hope this fund is considered by clubs across Scotland who are looking to engage with their members and use this data-led solution to provide even better experiences,” says Andrew Baptie, head of club services and governance at Scottish Golf.

Following the solid adoption of the platform from clubs onboarded in 2022, Players 1st also hopes many more clubs across Scotland consider introducing the survey tool into their armory. All clubs will have access to, and be part, of the growing national benchmark and receive focused and specific insights through the platform to bolster member retention in 2023 and beyond.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Scottish Golf and play a part in working towards their strategic goal of developing strong, sustainable clubs built for the future. Our software strengthens the support on offer to affiliated clubs, which has been validated by the positive feedback from clubs who received the support in 2022,” says Amelia Lewis, UK regional manager at Players 1st.

Clubs that received funding last year can apply to renew in 2023, allowing them to compare their new results with their previous benchmark. This feature empowers them to quickly pinpoint the ongoing critical areas of their club that matter most to members and take necessary actions to meet their expectations.

Scottish Golf affiliated clubs can apply for the Players 1st Survey Fund via the link provided on the Scottish Golf website, with a closing date of April 14, 2023.