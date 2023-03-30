TGI Golf raised £7k for earthquake appeal

Partners and amateur guests came together to raise £7,000 for the Disaster Emergency Committee’s Turkey / Syria Earthquake Appeal during the group’s recent Team Challenge.

The event, which has been held in the Belek region of Turkey for the last 13 years, saw 340 golfers head to the Gloria Golf Resort in March and raise valuable funds for the appeal.

All money was raised through kind-hearted donations and a raffle, which saw event sponsors TaylorMade Golf, adidas Golf, PowaKaddy and Maui Jim, as well as Partners, put up additional prizes.

Eddie Reid, managing director of TGI Golf, said: “Since 2010 and the very first Team Challenge, we have made some great friends and built life lasting relationships with many Turkish people. We have, through our partners, introduced so many people to the delights of Turkey and many return year after year.

“Our friends are in need right now and like many, felt helpless but would love to help in some way. So, through our TGI Golf Foundation we donated £1,000 before we came and thought we’d appeal to our partners and event competitors to dig deep to give something to the cause and support for our friends in a small way.

“We were absolutely blown away by the amount we raised. We sold out of raffle tickets within a couple of days, so had to print more, while competitors who won novelty prizes and the quiz night donated their winnings to the fund.

“We would like to thank everyone for coming together to support the appeal.”

The TGI Golf Foundation was formed in 2018 to reflect the caring nature of the group’s partners who support many deserving causes.