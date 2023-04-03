Golf club acquired by Midlands hotel

Perton Park Golf Club in Wolverhampton has been bought by The Mount Hotel Wolverhampton and will be renamed and will provide more leisure offerings.

The club will be called The Mount Golf & Country Club and will offer an entertainment driving range as well as other leisure facilities.

‘The Mount Golf & Country Club will cater to both golfers and non-golfers, offering top-quality facilities and entertainment options. The golf course is already in great condition and Aspen Leisure intends to further enhance and expand the facilities, including creating an entertainment destination driving range, improving and expanding the gym and leisure facilities, and maintaining the popular Adventure Dinosaur Golf course,’ states a spokesman for the hotel.

Scott Bernard, director of The Mount Hotel, said, “We are excited to expand our hospitality offerings in Wolverhampton. Our plans for The Mount Golf & Country Club will create an exceptional golfing experience for our guests, with top-quality facilities and entertainment options, as well as enhancing the facilities for Perton’s current members and making the facility a one-stop leisure destination for both golfers and families.

“We will provide transport between the two sites for residents, allowing them to use the driving range and clubhouse sports bar facilities. The synergy between the two sites will create a unique experience for visitors and corporate clients, making it the perfect location for society days.

“In addition, the redevelopment of the club will provide more local employment from Aspen Leisure, who already employ over 100 local people. The acquisition of Perton Park Golf Club is an exciting opportunity for The Mount Hotel, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to The Mount Golf & Country Club for an exceptional golfing and leisure experience.”