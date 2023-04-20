Irrigation – A quick 9 things to know

1. New systems save water: Most golf club irrigation systems are inefficient and utilise woefully out of date technology, causing wastage as water is applied inconsistently. This leads to increased costs and less uniformity of grass coverage.

2. 10-Year funding is available: The very often high costs involved means the importance of making these projects sustainable and affordable is crucial for golf clubs, and so it is great to know that 10-year finance lease packages are available from several finance houses. As opposed to most loans through a commercial bank, there is also the comfort to members that security is generally not taken on the course or facilities.

3. GCMA member = free evaluation: Through the GCMA’s (Golf Club Managers’ Association) strategic partner, Rain Bird, golf clubs can request a complementary site visit and gain a comprehensive report compiled by an experienced irrigation professional.

4. Average age of a system is between 35 and 40 years: Most golf clubs wish this is the average age of their members, not their irrigation systems. Given that water is one of the central components in keeping golf courses alive, the age of most irrigation systems in the UK is frightening. This is especially relevant given any issues that arise with these old systems can be catastrophic and represent a potential safety hazard.

5. The majority of the project can be financed: As well as the actual components and hardware of these installations, the labour, delivery and other parts of irrigation work can be financed. Water harvesting work such as reservoir creation and borehole construction can also be funded.

6. Data is key: “If you can measure it, you can improve it.” Through new technology, such as the Cirrus Pro software from Rain Bird, new platforms allow for modern systems to be controlled remotely from anywhere to maximise control and gain valuable data insights.

7. Demand is high: And getting higher. Most of the main contractors are booked into 2024 and even 2025, so in order to secure a spot in their diaries for installations, clubs need to act decisively to have the work scheduled well in advance.

8. The VAT cost can be spread: With golf clubs only able to reclaim a small portion of their VAT expenditure, being able to spread the cost of this across the term of the agreement on a lease is a massive help. Payments are set on a fixed rate throughout the term, providing a strong hedge against inflation.

9. Since you started reading, prices have risen 89%: This is of course a joke, but it’s a fact that prices have increased across almost every industry and the irrigation side of things is no different. With costs continuing to rise, golf clubs need to address and plan to solve any shortcomings in their existing systems before it is too late.

For further advice and information, contact the team at Golf Finance at sales@golffinance.co.uk or call 01620 890200

All finance subject to credit approval. Business users only. Golf Finance is an appointed representative of Rural finance Limited. Rural Finance Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, FRN 630701. Rural Finance Limited is an authorised credit broker and not a lender. We offer financial facilities from a number of funders and a list is available upon request