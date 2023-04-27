Machinery profile: the Kubota RTV 520

Renowned for their safety and adaptability, Kubota’s RTV utility vehicles promise control and comfort across all types of terrain. Launched in early 2022, the compact and versatile RTV 520 is the latest addition to the range and combines high performance and comfort making it ideal for a range of domestic, commercial and ground care applications.

The RTV 520 is particularly well suited to the golf market with an easy-access, heavy-duty cargo bed and lightweight overall footprint. The powerful yet quiet liquid-cooled 2-cylinder 18hp engine delivers dependable power, while the suspension, seat and ergonomic dashboard have been improved for an easier and more comfortable operator experience.

As with all Kubota RTV models, the RTV 520 features a variable hydrostatic transmission (VHT) with one-pedal operation for smooth & powerful acceleration and excellent traction making for a reassuring and pleasant drive.

A selection of accessories, enhancements and kits are available to configure the RTV 520 to your unique requirements – including a range of options to meet the needs of winter operations.