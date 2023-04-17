New golf course to open in London

A new multi-million pound golf facility is to open in London in May.

London Airlinks Golf Course is an 18-hole course built on the site of Heston Aerodrome, London’s main airport until the opening of Heathrow Airport in 1946.

The venue is described as a links course with dramatic dunes and water features, as well as views of London’s iconic landmarks, that’s inspired by Scotland’s famous coastal courses.

The facility is owned by Glendale Golf and will be managed by Lex Leisure.

It is also home to a 25-bay floodlit driving range with Toptracer® Range technology, in which users will be able to access real-time performance analysis, and become part of a global golf community and take part in competitions via the Toptracer® Range app.

“The driving range is open to all customers, including newcomers and novices, every day, including bank holidays,” said a spokesman.

“Visitors to London Airlinks can also enjoy the family-friendly clubhouse, with food and drink served daily. Membership to play the course or use the driving range isn’t required – simply ‘pay and play’ or sign up to a flexible Loyaltee™ membership plan.”

Commenting on the opening of London Airlinks Golf Course, Jon Dummett, head of golf at Glendale Golf, said: “After eight years in the making, we’re incredibly excited to be opening London Airlinks Golf Course and bringing the drama of links golf to the city, making it a must-visit golfing destination.

“Links courses can be notoriously tough to play, but with London Airlinks we’ve ensured the course design is suitable for golfers of all abilities, and we can’t wait to welcome newcomers, novices and golf enthusiasts of all levels to the new course and premium Toptracer® Range next month.”