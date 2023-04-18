Second major UK golf course to open in next few weeks

A new golf course in Yorkshire is to open on June 1, following a £15 million investment.

The course at the Aldwark Manor Estate will open just a few days after London Airlinks Golf Course opens.

Aldwark Manor Estate was established in 1978 near York. In 2019, Depho Estates purchased the venue, then called Aldwark Manor Golf & Spa Hotel, from London-based real estate investment company Aprirose and said it will invest a multi-million pound sum in the facility.

The company has reportedly invested £15 million in the golf offering alone, which includes an 18-hole golf course, golf shop, luxury golfing accommodation featuring 11 bedrooms, and a sports bar and Bunkers restaurant. It is set to create 15 jobs.

Chris Lawton, golf manager at Aldwark Manor Estate, said: “Our new golf offering has been eagerly anticipated, so we couldn’t be more thrilled to be launching our new course which offers 18 challenging holes. In true Aldwark style, the new offering is no ordinary golf course, and we look forward to surprising golfers with some difficult yet incredibly enjoyable holes.

“After taking on the course we know that golfers will be searching for that 19th hole, and our brand-new sports bar and restaurant, Bunkers, which will be ready to welcome thirsty golfers and friends. Bunkers is already open to the public and offers multiple TV screens showing live sports events.”

Alongside the new golf offering, a further £22 million investment is being made, including a fine dining addition. Work is currently underway and the venue is set to open early 2024.

Plans also include a spa, leisure club, conference centre and 40 additional bedrooms extension starting early 2024 to be completed in the summer of 2025.

Christophe Gitton, estate director at Aldwark Manor Estate, added: “Never a place to do things by halves, the team have worked tirelessly to create a new golf experience that well and truly demonstrates the Aldwark difference.

“While respecting Aldwark’s incredible past and beautiful present, we’re looking forward to creating an even greater future with further Estate additions. This will include a sensational fine-dining establishment, a state-of-the-art spa, leisure club, conference centre and 40 additional bedroom extension, water sport activities, additional lodges just to name a few, which will continue to bring that extra touch of luxury and experiences we offer with every Aldwark Manor Estate stay.”