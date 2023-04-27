The value of a proactive professional to a golf club

Golf professionals are far more than coaches who also work in the shop – they can be the main reason why members renew every year, writes Steve Bird, Business Development Consultant at Foremost Golf.

A forward thinking, proactive golf professional has always been a huge asset to any golf club, and with the current challenges facing the sport, they will play an essential role in maintaining the momentum of clubs and memberships in the coming years.

The golf professional and their team sit at the forefront of the customer journey, checking players in and providing services to enhance that experience. These days, the role a golf professional plays has become increasingly diversified and they need to be proficient in many different aspects to be successful. They must be excellent salespeople and modern marketeers with savvy financial awareness, all while asserting their expertise in coaching, fitting and advice. Get it right and you’ll have a relationship builder, someone who understands the member dynamics and multitude of challenges that go into running and maintaining a club.

Member retention

A significant number of people will be forced into financial sacrifices over the coming months and golf is not immune. The golf industry needs to ensure that golfers are getting the value and enjoyment out of their membership that means they don’t consider giving it up. No department is better placed in a golf club to regularly engage with these members, integrate them into the fabric of the club and make them feel part of a community than the pro shop team. Those professionals that regularly host events, play with different members and go above and beyond to make the atmosphere around the golf club like a second home will help retain current members and also support new members with their integration into the community of the golf club. Having a club professional that members and visitors trust and like is paramount to satisfaction with the product being delivered for the annual subs.

The first impression

It really matters. The pro shop is the first port of call at most golf clubs, and it sets the tone for the whole customer experience. A friendly greeting with a clean, professional, well-laid-out environment will make a great impression on a prospective member and instil a sense of pride in an existing member. A forward-thinking golf professional knows that the impact of this professionalism goes far beyond a successful retail business, elevating the entire club experience.

Digital and in-store marketing

As well as creating a community at the golf club, an extremely important facet of the modern golf professional is to create a digital community too. Being able to regularly engage with members when they are not at the golf course is essential. Without this, golfers are susceptible to marketing from rival retailers, coaches and golf clubs. This need not be a scary prospect for pros though.

Retail groups like Foremost help catch consumers’ attention with newsletters, social media posts and special mails, and join-up the retail chain with professional signage, automated in-store video monitor content and displays, providing the tools to take a spark of interest through to an educated purchase. This tailored communication ensures members and guests feel important and get the information that matters most to them.

A thriving pro shop benefits everybody

A friendly, well informed pro shop team that provides a professional service, good retail choice, expert coaching, and great value for money will reflect positively on the club as a whole and gives members more reason to not go anywhere else for their golf needs. Although often separate businesses, pro shop teams and golf clubs share the same common goal and when they work together, it significantly elevates the golfer experience. A harmonious approach promotes continuity and enables investment on both sides, ultimately providing the best array of services to golf club members.

