Club could convert practice range into a care home

Prestwick St Cuthbert Golf Club in Ayrshire could convert its practice range into a 60-bed care home and 23 assisted living flats.

Northcare Scotland, which has several ‘luxury’ care home developments in Scotland, held a public consultation earlier this month about the proposal.

It intends to submit a formal planning application to South Ayrshire Council after at least one more consultation later this month, states STV.

The project will include car parking and a community garden.

Northcare Scotland says it is a family run business which has been established for over 30 years and owns care homes in South Lanarkshire, Glasgow, East Renfrewshire and Edinburgh.

The majority of these facilities are purpose built ‘luxury’ homes.

Prestwick St Cuthbert was formed in 1899, but moved from its home during the development of Prestwick Airport, with the current course set up in 1963.

The parkland club co-hosted the 2017 Scottish Amateur Championships.

Northcare’s website states: “Clients will be supported to achieve independence and inclusion within the community.

“Any disabilities will be recognised and honoured by providing varying degrees and methods of support to suit the individual concerned.

“This will be undertaken in the highest quality environment which is safe and secure.”