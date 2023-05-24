Club hopes to modify clubhouse to appeal to younger golfers

A golf club in Ireland has applied for planning permission to redevelop its clubhouse to cater for more young golfers and those with additional needs.

The proposed development at Rathsallagh Golf and Country Club will see the creation of junior changing facilities, a recreation room, sensory rooms at ground floor level and partial conversion of the attic above the junior facility to habitable accommodation.

A single-storey lobby will be removed and a change of use of part of the existing clubhouse facility has been sought to make way for two, two-bedroom apartments for holiday lettings.

“Rathsallagh Golf and Country Club is in the process of improving our golfing facilities to encourage young people to get involved in sports and golf in particular,” a spokesperson said.

“Our aim is to be an all-inclusive club, catering for all ages and abilities. Juniors are the future of all golf clubs, and we are continually encouraging young people to get involved in this wonderful sport. Golf is a great way for young people to meet socially and get active and fit in the process.

“We are hosting a coaching session at our club to introduce juniors to the game of golf.

“We have invited students of all ages and abilities from schools in the surrounding areas to participate in a complimentary golf group coaching session, everyone is welcome. This initiative is fully endorsed and has been funded by Golf Ireland.

“To further this initiative, we have embarked on a building project to provide facilities for juniors of all abilities. We have just submitted planning for a junior facility to include a recreational area / changing rooms, two sensory rooms and a garden to the rear with a sensory area. We have also submitted planning for two apartments.”