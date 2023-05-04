Coronation wedges available to purchase

Zebra Golf has teamed up with specialist club customisation company Golf Alchemy to produce a bespoke wedge that celebrates and commemorates the coronation of King Charles III.

With strictly only 100 models being made, golfers looking to own their own limited edition piece of royal history can order ‘The Coronation’ Tour Grind wedge directly from Zebra Golf for the sum of £149.99.

Each one is individually stamped and features a hand painted engraving of King Charles III on the back of the clubhead along with a royal crest and the date of the coronation – May 6, 2023.

The graphics are ‘snapshotted’ into the material for a permanent treatment that won’t fade, rust or peel , ensuring that it will look as new as the day you bought it for many years to come.

The Tour Grind is British owned Zebra Golf’s premium wedge offering. Boasting a tour inspired shape, the wedge is forged from soft 1025C carbon steel to give great touch and feel, while the milled face and grooves deliver high levels of spin from all from all lies.

Featuring 56° of loft and 12° of bounce and fitted with a KBS steel shaft and a Lamkin Crossline grip as standard, this stunningly versatile wedge will be the envy of your golfing partners.