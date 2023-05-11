GMG partners with England Golf

Golf Management Group (GMG) has paired up with England Golf to ‘drive’ down waste and washroom prices for golf clubs via ‘Waste & Washroom‘.

GMG and England Golf have come together to provide golf clubs a cost effective solution for their waste and washroom needs.

Seven reasons why your golf club should ‘putt’ ‘Waste & Washroom’ first:

1 Economies of scale ensure very competitive terms even for the multi-site operators. On average, clients have saved 20 percent on their annual costs.

2 Relationships with national and regional providers.

3 Time efficiencies as well as cost efficiencies. Waste & Washroom will deal with all paperwork including terminations and handovers as required.

4 Waste & Washroom only work with the very best providers and monitor their performance on a daily basis to ensure a reliable service.

5 Waste & Washroom and its partners are working towards zero waste to landfill and will always consider your environmental policies as part of the process.

6 As part of Waste & Washroom’s service, you will be updated on any legislation that could affect your club.

7 A dedicated account manager to ensure any issues are dealt with swiftly and efficiently by one point of contact.

For more information, visit bit.ly/wwcontactgolf1