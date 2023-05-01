Head of EventScotland named new CEO of Scottish Golf

The head of EventScotland, Robbie Clyde, the man who was project director for the 2014 Ryder Cup, has been named the new CEO of Scottish Golf.

He will join the body that runs amateur golf in Scotland in September.

Scottish Golf has not had a permanent CEO since the early days of the pandemic, when Andrew McKinlay stood down.

Its chief operating officer, Karin Sharp took on the duties of chief executive until the end of 2022, when Fraser Thornton was installed as interim CEO.

Now Scottish Golf’s board of directors has announced the appointment of Robbie Clyde.

Clyde has spent 30 years working in the private and public sectors across sports, major events, tourism, international trade and manufacturing. He has been regional director in western Europe for Scottish Development International, chair of Snowsport Scotland and project director for the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles.

He has been head of EventScotland for the last five years, where he has led the national events agency to create, host and bid for world-class sporting events and festivals across Scotland, as well as support the events industry during the Covid pandemic.

Clyde has run high-profile projects such as the Scottish government’s events programme during COP26, and created Scotland’s major golf tournament investment strategy as a legacy from hosting the 2014 Ryder Cup.

“Scottish Golf’s board of directors believe Clyde brings the leadership credentials to drive the sport forward, build positive engagement with member clubs and deliver the strategy to grow the game,” said a spokeswoman.

In welcoming Clyde to the business, Martin Gilbert, Scottish Golf’s chairman said: “Robbie is joining Scottish Golf at an exciting time for our sport and we are delighted to bring his unique and extensive experience, and leadership attributes, into golf. We feel sure his skillset will complement that of the existing executive team.”

Speaking about his appointment, Robbie Clyde commented: “I am thrilled to be joining Scottish Golf, at a time when increasing numbers of people are playing golf at the outstanding clubs and facilities we have in Scotland. As a lifetime golfer I view the responsibility to lead the next phase of Scottish Golf’s growth as a huge privilege as well as a fantastic opportunity, and I look forward to joining the team and getting started later this summer.

“Clyde will formally join Scottish Golf in September and until then Fraser Thornton will continue in his capacity as interim CEO, supporting the governing body’s continued delivery of the 2022-26 strategy. The process to recruit a new chief executive officer began in January through an independent recruitment agency in order to advertise as widely as possible.”