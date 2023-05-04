Husqvarna’s robotic offering to revolutionise fairway cutting

The full UK production of a new robotic mower, which enables more frequent mowing while reducing noise pollution and CO2 emissions, has begun.

Husqvarna, the pioneer in smart commercial grounds care and robotic mowing has launched its new low-cut deck for the golf market, enabling the newly introduced professional robotic mower, CEORA™, to effectively manage more areas of the golf course, cost-save and improve the playing experience.

With a capacity of 20,000–25,000m2 per day, CEORA™ can now be equipped with the new 43L cutting deck, which will be able to mow an area of up to three regular-sized fairways every day and night. However, the new cutting deck is not limited to mowing fairways. With an electric cutting height adjustment system, the same robotic mower can operate fairways, semi-rough and rough, as well as other golf areas, at cutting heights from 10 to 60mm.

The autonomous, battery-powered mower enables more frequent mowing, as well as being able to minimise noise pollution and reduce CO2 emissions by as much as 83 percent during the machine’s lifecycle compared to an equivalent diesel Husqvarna P 525DX ride-on mower.

Mowing can make up almost half of a golf course’s budget and by automating the mowing with a Husqvarna robotic mower, course managers can free up time for staff and also experience significant cost savings, while retaining and improving turf quality. It is estimated users could achieve cost savings of up to 30 percent through the use of CEORA™ compared to a conventional commercial mower.

CEORA™ can navigate with a precision of 2-3cm, thanks to the satellite navigation system EPOS™ which uses GPS coordinates to map out the mowing areas. Virtual boundaries offer a high level of consistency, flexibility and reliability, with the mower able to be scheduled to operate in specific areas at different height settings, either on demand or according to different schedules.

“The introduction of this low-cut deck for CEORA™ allows golf courses to offer a great playing experience whilst giving their players peace of mind that they are working with new technology-enabled products to reduce cost, noise, and CO2 direct emissions without compromising the turf quality.” says Jonathan Snowball, head of Professional Business Unit at Husqvarna UK.

Husqvarna also offers other robotic mowers to complement CEORA™ on golf courses – Automower® 535 AWD is perfect for steep areas that can be hard to maintain, on semi-rough and other parts of the course, while Automower® 550 EPOS efficiently handles smaller complex areas on fairways and semi-rough, of up to 5,000m².

Full production of the Husqvarna CEORA™ has begun and it is now widely available to purchase across the UK. For more information, visit www.husqvarna.com/uk