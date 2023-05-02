Irish golf club reports best ever financial year

Lahinch Golf Club, rated as one of the best in Ireland, has said it enjoyed a record operating surplus in the last financial year.

Driven by soaring green fee income, the club, established in the 19th century, posted an operating surplus of more than £1.75 million.

In his report to members for the club’s 2022 annual general meeting (AGM), Lahinch Golf Club chair John Gleeson said 2022 “was a record financial year for the club”.

The club recorded the surplus on the back of green fee tripling to more than £2.6 million, and expects a slightly smaller but similar figure for this year.

Gleeson said: “These unprecedented results have allowed us to rebuild our finances that not only secures our future but facilitates the funding of a number of key capital projects that are necessary to keep us at the forefront of not just Irish golf but world golf.

“The last year was an excellent year for our great club with activity at record levels after two turbulent years of the Covid pandemic”.

Overall profits were at more than £1 million and overall revenue increased by 93 percent to nearly £4.5 million. Expenditure in 2022 increased by 41 percent.

The club predicts total income in 2023 will be just under £4 million.