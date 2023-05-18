Kenny Monaghan is Foremost Professional of the Year

Kenny Monaghan from Stirling Golf Club has been named Foremost Professional of the Year for 2022 at its member awards.

Commenting on his award, Monaghan said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have been recognised within the industry with this award. Knowing many of my Foremost peers like I do, and the passion and effort that they put into their businesses, makes me even more proud to have won.

“I’d like to thank the fantastic team we have here at Stirling, my Foremost support team, especially Stuart Kerr, my business development consultant, and all the suppliers and partners that I work with on a daily basis who make this industry a great place to work,” he continued.

Foremost Golf managing director, Andy Martin added: “Kenny is an outstanding example of what makes a terrific golf professional and a key area where he stands out is his close attention to the highest standards of customer service throughout the retail and fitting experience.”

Elite Marketing Programme (EMP) Professional of the Year was awarded to Jonathan Markham, head professional at Stowmarket Golf Club in Suffolk.

Brickendon Grange Golf Club’s head professional, George Hewitt claimed the Breakthrough Professional of the Year award.