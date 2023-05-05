‘Living near a golf course can reduce postnatal depression’

A study in The Lancet has discovered that proximity to green spaces can significantly reduce the impact of postnatal depression (PND).

According to neuroscientist Stephen Smith: “PND is estimated to impact as many as one in 10 new mothers – and it’s not just women as new fathers can experience mental challenges as well.”

The study looked at over 400,000 women in southern California over a 10 year period and found that the simple fact of living near green spaces had a powerful impact on PND.

“This study has significant implications for urban planners and local authorities.

“Urban golf courses create and maintain green space in the concrete jungle and every day new research appears that shows how important this is for all the local residents in any community,” adds Smith.

“I would suggest that this study also shows that golf courses have a great opportunity to benefit their local communities by engaging with them and being more open and accessible.

“The study postulates that the ability to get some exercise and be part of a community may be important elements of the effect as well as the well documented neurophysiological benefits of simply being close to nature. Clubs can cement themselves as pillars of their communities by reaching out to this demographic. Making the golf club a place to go for young mothers to meet whilst creating golf activities for youngsters will be pivotal in ensuring a long term pipeline of young golfers and members for the future.”

This is the latest evidence to show that green spaces can benefit mental health.

For example, in 2017 Alan Kellas, a psychiatrist who advises the Royal College of Psychiatry, said: “The evidence suggests that the minute we move into a natural environment our attention changes.

“It can restore itself from being focussed on wide-angled peripheral vision to awareness of what the natural environment visually gives us. It can wake up our hearing as well as our bodies. It can bring us into our body at a time when our minds are preoccupied. Memory is also enhanced.

“This is also important in regaining a sense of sanity and mood regulation. In terms of managing stress, getting into a natural environment is a very good first step.

“We come from the natural world. It’s bizarre to think we could ever recover our mental health in highly technical urban environments – no, get back to our roots.”