Product profile: Range Servant UK

Did you know that Range Servant has been making high-quality equipment since 1986? The Ultima Ball Dispenser is no exception. Using aluminum and high-grade steel, galvanised in Halmstad, Sweden, Range Servant’s products can withstand most weather conditions.

• Five models

• Ball capacity between 8,000 and 43,000

• Sensor technology ensures the correct number of balls

• Cone-top shape allows the balls to maximise the entire space inside the machine.

Add the popular Golfmore payment system, giving customers flexibility in paying with a credit card and the Golfmore app, and the Ultima becomes an efficient self-service dispenser.