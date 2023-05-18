Product profile: Range Servant UK
Did you know that Range Servant has been making high-quality equipment since 1986? The Ultima Ball Dispenser is no exception. Using aluminum and high-grade steel, galvanised in Halmstad, Sweden, Range Servant’s products can withstand most weather conditions.
• Five models
• Ball capacity between 8,000 and 43,000
• Sensor technology ensures the correct number of balls
• Cone-top shape allows the balls to maximise the entire space inside the machine.
Add the popular Golfmore payment system, giving customers flexibility in paying with a credit card and the Golfmore app, and the Ultima becomes an efficient self-service dispenser.
Write a comment
No Comments
View comments
Let me tell You a sad story ! There are no comments yet, but You can be first one to comment this article.Write a comment