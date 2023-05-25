Reesink Hydro-Scapes offers irrigation funding

Helping make the numbers work when it comes to replacing an irrigation system is Reesink Hydro-Scapes with a finance solution offering 100 percent funding over 10 years.

Reesink’s financial partner, Novuna, works directly with customers to create a tailored and affordable asset finance solution to provide the security of knowing that the repayments will give the business the ability to budget and plan without disrupting cash flow.

Features include funding up to 100 percent of the project costs, transparency and support from a team who take the time to understand the business’ needs over a 10 year term, unique to Reesink and longer than the usual asset lending period.

Robert Jackson, division manager for Reesink Hydro-Scapes, says: “Responsible irrigation has never been more relevant, sustainability under pressure from ever-increasing temperatures and unpredictable seasons, or the pressure so noticeable to address old, inefficient systems. But it’s a big financial outlay and amid a cost-of-living crisis affecting businesses too, many may be thinking about how they can get the numbers to work to embark on one of the most expensive projects a club is likely to undertake.

“Buying irrigation on finance takes away two of the biggest headaches we find exist for those embarking on an irrigation installation: it means the full installation customers need is much sooner and there is a smaller upfront capital outlay.

“Anyone who has gone through the process will know that choosing and installing an irrigation system can be a lengthy one, phasing installations over years. Removing the headache that comes with financing the project means that you’re making the decision-making process a lot simpler and quicker and there is no need to phase in,” Robert says.

There are two ways for a business to purchase an irrigation system with Reesink on finance – it’s either leased or hired (hire purchase). Both are fixed costs that will not change during the agreement.