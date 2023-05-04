Reesink provides golfers with an electric five-star driving experience

The use of buggies on golf courses is becoming increasingly common; not only is it a prerequisite under terms of the Equality Act 2010 but it’s increasingly becoming part of the whole experience, especially for the Millennial market. So what makes one golf buggy stand out from another? Reesink e-Vehicles, distributor of STAR EV, the award-winning golf buggy brand from America, provides the answers.

More play on more days

Golf is a game of time and numbers, so the key to mastering the game is getting more play on more days. STAR golf buggies are equipped to get players on and around the course with power and panache. They deliver comfort and convenience, with ergonomic seating options, easy entry and exit for drivers and passengers, responsive steering and nimble handling, a solid build, and a smooth steady ride even on steeply contoured slopes and swales. STAR is the short answer to even the longest course.

Sustainable solution

With clubs boosting sustainability to the top of the agenda and creating goals of carbon neutrality in line with government guidelines and incentives to reduce emissions, the popularity of electric golf carts in Europe is being propelled to new heights. And with STAR EV you can get ahead of the curve.

Its lithium-ion battery sets it apart from the rest. Even among the world of electric vehicles, it’s a big deal, with greater energy density – increased charge life cycles – no installation requirements and zero maintenance to name a few, they beat lead-acid alternatives on every front.

Their lithium batteries have no emissions and when paired with their superior energy efficiency they reduce their actual pollution percentage, eliminating any contribution to global warming. They’re a great option for clubs looking to reduce their carbon footprint and become a bit more environmentally conscious.

Coasting the course with the Capella; In Style with the Sirius

Now is a good time to introduce two stand out stars for the golf course: the Capella and Sirius golf buggies – two vehicles that provide a combination of premium comfort with outstanding practicality. Reliable, sustainable and comfortable with a host of features unique to STAR EV.

Optimum range

‘Range anxiety’ can be a real concern but with STAR EV there’s no worry it will run out of charge mid-game, or halfway around the course.

With both the Capella and Sirius, customers and clubs alike can put this concern to rest. Each boast a 80Ah lithium-ion battery which has a range of 20-30 miles or 36 holes and beyond on a single charge. Recharge takes just three to four hours, something that can be done overnight removing the need to take them out of circulation during the day between games.

They can also be topped up intermittently as needed using the on-board Lester charging system via any available 13A or 16A socket so there’s no need for expensive infrastructure outlay or to take them off the premises. Battery status can also be monitored from the operator’s phone using an intuitive app, giving that extra peace of mind.

What’s more, these buggies perform at a constant 100 percent, full power regardless of charge, delivering maximum productivity up until the last second.

Five-star experience

The Capella and Sirius put the comfort of the passenger at the forefront, they’re easy to operate and drive.

Alongside a 5.4hp AC motor that has a maximum speed of 15mph, these two-seater buggies have innovative hill climbing technology for efficient driving (and parking!) no matter the terrain of the course.

Greenkeepers put hours of hard work into maintaining the look and playability of a course for members, so it only makes sense that the same level of consideration be afforded beyond the fairways.

These soundless vehicles don’t disturb other golfers or guests and are ideal to use when in close proximity to residential areas, and the build is designed to have everything a golfer might need right at their fingertips. The Sirius even has bonnet storage, providing ample space to carry equipment and holders for both golf balls and tees.

A drainable cool box and drink holders provide extra on-the-move ‘facilities’ for customers while out on the course, as do the bluetooth and USB charging ports fitted into the design. These golf buggies also feature tinted, split screen windscreens and the Sirius with LED lighting systems.

Gentle on the course

Beyond its no emissions, the Capella and Sirius provide a gentle drive that your fairways will thank you for. These models are extremely light weight, with a light tread too, something that is especially relevant to courses that find their home in protected areas or Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

A lithium battery eliminates the risk of hydraulic spills from diesel buggies or lead-acid spills that may occur with other electric vehicles. This prevents unnecessary damage to courses in the first instance while also removing the downtime needed to carry out greens maintenance following a spill.

A golf buggy to rely on

STAR EV prides itself on providing vehicles that are both sustainable and reliable, but for that ultimate peace of mind with Reesink e-Vehicles, buggies come with a four year limited warranty with the added options of a two year bumper to bumper warranty, and a six year limited battery warranty.

Levelling up with top of the range buggies that are easy to operate and run flawlessly is a sure-fire way to grab the attention of prospective members and provide a golfing experience a league above the rest. To learn more about how the STAR EV range can benefit your course, contact Reesink e-Vehicles by calling 01480 226800 or visiting reesinkevehicles.co.uk