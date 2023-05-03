Sport Aberdeen share shocking images of vandalised course

Sport Aberdeen, which runs the Kings Link golf course, has shared shocking images of a green that has been damaged by a vehicle driving over it.

A 28-year-old man has since been arrested.

The 8th green was churned up and covered in tyre marks.

Work is now underway to repair the course, with golfers being offered a discounted pay-and-play fee in the meantime.

A post on Sport Aberdeen’s Facebook page reads: “We are extremely disappointed to share that the 8th green at Kings Links Golf Course was maliciously vandalised by a vehicle being driven over the green and fairway during the night of 29 April.

“The incident is being dealt with by Police Scotland. The damaged green has been cordoned off and a temporary green has been created so that the hole is still playable.

“The temporary green will be improved in the next couple of days, while work begins to re-establish the green. Today, and until the improved temporary green is in place, the pay-and-play fee will be reduced to £20.

“All customers with bookings for today and tomorrow will be contacted directly with further information. We appreciate your understanding while the work to repair the green is undertaken.”

Yesterday, Sport Aberdeen updated: “The litter clear-up operation has been completed, and works to repair the damage to the 8th green at Kings Links are now underway.

“We appreciate your patience as we make these repairs.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed that enquiries into the incident were at an early stage following a report from Sport Aberdeen.

They said: “Around 8.50am on Sunday, 30 April, we received a report of vandalism at a golf course in the Golf Road area of Linksfield, Aberdeen. Enquiries are at an early stage.”

A 28-year-old man has since been arrested and charged with malicious mischief following the investigation.

Just a few days earlier, vandals caused hundreds of pounds of damage at Elderslie Golf Club in Renfrewshire.

At least three incidents took place between April 20 and April 24.

Kenny Bell, greens convener at Elderslie Golf Club, said the damage was mostly taking place at the 13th hole, which is located in a secluded area of the course.

He said: “They damaged the hole, they broke a few rakes and they set fire to some of the flags on the pins.

“[Three days later] pretty much exactly the same thing happened again, with the same hole and same type of damage.

“Kids were also seen by a greenkeeper the following night, where they appeared to be hitting a bunker with a flagpole.”

Fire crews were also called to the club after a small fire was started in nearby woods.

As well as having to replace damaged grass and broken equipment, greenkeepers at the club are having to spend many hours repairing the course after each incident.

Kenny said: “We’ve got a fantastic team here who take a lot of pride in their work, so they are getting very frustrated with fixing something, and then the next day it’s the same things needing fixed.

“We do a lot of treatment on the greens in terms of sanding, fertilising and feeding it, so it’s not just a case of putting any old turf in.

“Our head greenkeeper John Garioch has spent around 20 hours this week fixing the vandalism and we’ve also not got disposable money to keep throwing at repairs.”

There are also concerns over the safety of members using the course.

Kenny added: “It’s a danger for our members, who are also getting frustrated because it’s the start of the golf season.

“It’s disappointing that these youths are coming in and wrecking the place, as it’s taking away a lot of the greenkeepers’ time to prepare the course for the members.”