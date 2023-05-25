The Belfry wins Toptracer award

Toptracer, the number one range technology in golf, celebrated the successes of its partners at the 2022 EMEA Toptracer Range Awards event recently.

The ceremony is designed to celebrate the combined success of Toptracer’s growing community of range partners, highlighting the excellent service provided by more than 160 Toptracer-enabled facilities in the region.

The awards saw over 100 entries from Toptracer Range’s European partners, with venues vying for top spot in seven different categories, which included: Top VIP Bays, Top Marketing Award, Top Charity Award, Top Appearance Award, Top Event Award, Top Spirit Award, and Top Newcomer Award.

The Belfry, host venue of the DP World Tour’s British Masters, won the Top VIP Bays Award for its outstanding VIP driving range experience in just its second year as a Toptracer Range partner, having initially installed the technology in April 2021.

The Dunes Golf Centre in north east Scotland won the Top Marketing Award, while Carus Green Golf Centre in Cumbria, England, won the Top Charity Award for its generous contributions to local charities.

The Top Appearance Award, given to the best presented Toptracer Range facility, went to Cubo Golf Club in Ljubljana, Slovenia for the facility’s exceptional efforts in maintaining and improving the appearance of its Toptracer-enabled driving range. Need Golf Centre in Cheshire won the Top Event Award, whilst GolfCity in Pulheim, Germany, won the Top Spirit Award for exceptional commitment to providing a welcoming and friendly environment for its guests.

The fiercely contested Top Newcomer Award went to Barnehurst Golf Club in London, a venue that showed great commitment to providing a first-class driving range experience in its first year partnering with Toptracer, and who fought off stiff competition from a wide range of new Toptracer partners across Europe.