Toptracer launches new tool for PGA professionals

Golf range technology Toptracer has launched Toptracer Coach™, a new tool designed to help teaching professionals better connect with their students.

Toptracer Coach is a web-enabled platform that allows PGA professionals to create assignments, access data from Toptracer Range sessions, and optimise their coaching sessions by providing objective instruction to their students.

As an official range technology partner of the PGA of America, Toptracer consulted with certified PGA professionals throughout the development of its coaching platform. As a result of this collaboration, Toptracer Coach addresses two of the biggest pain points in coaching: creating benchmark assessments that are easy for players to complete and assigning practice sessions in between lessons for accountability. The data collection and management tool relies on the expertise of coaches to create unique lesson plans tailored to each student. Both coaches and students will have access to objective assessments of current skill level, monitor their progress in real-time, and follow a dedicated lesson plan to practice more effectively.

“Toptracer is committed to providing the best golf experience for everyone,” Ben Sharpe, president of Toptracer, said. “We believe when golfers are having fun and playing better, they play more golf, and Toptracer Coach was built on that philosophy. The tool was designed by our talented team, made up of PGA Professionals and former Tour Pros, as well as a vast network of veteran PGA pros.”

Darren May, PGA tour coach and head of instruction at GroveXXIII in Hobe Sound, Florida, believes Toptracer coach will be a game-changer for golf instruction. “Toptracer Coach crystallizes how a player improves through practice and training,” May said. “The platform links steps in player development, beginning with a standardized assessment and then instructor-crafted assignments in between lessons that keeps students accountable. Toptracer Coach allows for self-discovery on a student’s own time. There’s an appropriate mental load applied to each player’s learning sweet spot, a crucial piece for skill acquisition and execution.”

Industry leaders also believe Toptracer Coach will help instructors grow and scale their business. Don Rea, VP of PGA of America and owner of Augusta Ranch Golf Club, a public golf course in Mesa, Arizona, said: “Toptracer Range provides a funnel for new golfers and there’s an opportunity for PGA Professionals to create their own funnels using Toptracer Coach. Instructors can review practice sessions remotely and keep players accountable through engaging training assignments. Rather than selling time, the platform helps PGA professionals sell results.”

Don Meadows, director of Golf at Quail Valley Golf Club, a private club in Vero Beach, Florida, says Toptracer Coach will also provide a deeper connection with his club’s members. “Toptracer Coach gives our instructors greater visibility into members’ practice sessions than ever before. Those insights, paired with all the incredible data points, and the experience of our teaching staff will forge a more meaningful connection between our coaches and members.”

Alongside the introduction of Toptracer Coach, Toptracer launched two assessment modes: Toptracer12 and Toptracer30. The new game modes will be valuable tools for PGA Professionals using Toptracer Coach, providing a snapshot assessment of their students’ golf game in real-time, without consuming large portions of their coaching sessions.

Toptracer Coach is available to both coaches and students who play and teach at Toptracer Range mobile facilities, the brand’s uncovered grass tee experience. It will be available to all Toptracer Range users on the Monitor product in the autumn of 2023.