Berkshire club’s plan to secure long term future

A housing developer has applied to build 72 homes around Calcot Park Golf Club in Berkshire.

If approved, it would mean the club could fund a new state-of-the-art clubhouse to “secure its long-term future”.

According to Get Reading, Bewley Homes will acquire the disused part of the site from the club to build the new homes.

A mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom houses and apartments are proposed.

Of the 72 dwellings, 57 (80 percent) would be for sale on the open market and 15 (20 percent) are allocated for affordable housing. The plans say all affordable dwellings that are proposed will be indistinguishable from private market dwellings.