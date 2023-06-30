Eco activists vandalise another French golf course

Environmental activists have vandalised another golf course in France, stating that they are engaged in a ‘class struggle’.

Last year Extinction Rebellion Toulouse filled golf holes at courses in France with cement to make a point about irrigation. This led to mocking online as water was used to make the cement to fill the holes.

Now ANV-COP21, an action group that recently took part in a blockade outside the HQ of fuel company, has written ‘l’eau est un bien commun’ (water is a public good) onto the golf course at the Golf Frégate Provence in the south of France.

The golf course is in an area that is currently subjected to drought restrictions – however, it says it doesn’t actually use local groundwater for its irrigation.

The 16 activists also laid out a message reading ‘La lutte des classes commence ici’ (The class struggle starts here).

When French golf courses were attacked in 2022, many people on social media pointed out that golf is played by working class people.

The activists wrote on social media: “We denounce the hoarding of water for the private benefit of the privileged classes in times of drought.

“We demand a total ban on watering golf courses during drought alerts…and all other non-essential activities.”

In response to the action, the Golf Frégate Provence told the AFP news agency that it will make an official complaint.

Its director, Franck Le Blevec, said: “We are following the [water] restrictions to the letter.”

He said the golf course had an “authorised” water source, which did not come directly from the local groundwater table.

He added: “We are in a virtuous circle [to reduce water consumption] and we are saving water precisely because it is a public good. This ‘golf bashing’ is incomprehensible.”